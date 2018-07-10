Search

Services affected on Delhi Metro's Violet Line due to snag

Jul 10, 2018, 12:05 IST | PTI

Services were affected for nearly an hour this morning on the Violet Line due to a technical snag between Mandi House and ITO metro stations in New Delhi

Representational Image

Services were affected for nearly an hour this morning on the Violet Line due to a technical snag between Mandi House and ITO metro stations, a senior official said. Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad.

"There was a track circuit drop between Mandi House and ITO section on up line (going towards Kashmere Gate station) from 8:30-9:20 am. As a result, trains were passing in manual mode in this segment, resulting in little bunching for successive trains during this period," a senior DMRC official said.

Normal services were restored later, he said.

Mandi House Station is an interchange facility between Violet Line and Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida line). ITO Metro Station is used by many office-goers.

