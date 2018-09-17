Set in stone

things-to-do

A weekend tour to Ellora Caves promises to introduce the historic heritage site through stories and science

Verul or Ellora Caves comprises a set of 34 rock-cut caves. Pic/Shekhar Dere

Indians are masters of playing with stone. Which incidentally is one of the hardest materials to work with." Dr Unmesh Karmakar, a Pune-based dentist and indologist puts together the essence of the many caves that define the architectural significance of our country's rich past.



The Buddhist temple at Ellora

Although their primary source of inspiration was derived from the Persian artists invited by King Ashoka, Indians soon learnt to create their own tools, and carved a distinct form of expression. "Bharat means the land of knowledge. The creators were seekers of knowledge. They materialised that learning into a physical form," he adds. The Ellora Caves, a complex in Aurangabad district bears evidence to this. This weekend, Karmakar along with indologists Shantanu Kher and Shekhar Dere of Whispering Tours aim to give the public a detailed look into the set of 34 rock-cut Jain, Buddhist, and Hindu temples.



Dr Unmesh Karmakar, Shekhar Dhere and Shantanu Kher of Whispering Tours

"The Kailash temple, for instance, is a one-piece structure. It fascinates me that instead of carving a single idol, somebody dreamt of creating a structure nearly 100 feet high out of a block of mountain," he says. Most visit Ellora and exit in two hours, but the immersive experience that they offer, makes them unique. "This being a two-day tour, we manage to cover around 15 per cent of Ellora. We also delve into the scientific aspects of Indian art in connection with space and time relating it in context with Einstein's theory of general relativity and quantum mechanics, or Hawking's theories of blackhole formations. Our presentations will be like a film; you need to tune in at the right time in order to understand the climax," Karmakar tells us.



A sculpture of Lord Vishnu as Narasimha

Tourists will thus get an opportunity to understand the concept behind the art rather than just absorb information. The group will highlight the differences between different temple styles with bits of storytelling and discussion — one topic being the large collection of Buddha statues when Gautam Buddha never wished for them to be made. As Kher explains, one can be part of both entertainment and learning. "This being the time of Anant Chaturdashi, one can also find tranquillity. Participants will learn that there is a lot of grammar involved in these sculptures where you can find movement in its stillness."

How to get there

By rail: Since Aurangabad is only 30km from Ellora, take the train to Aurangabad railway station and opt for local transport.

By air: Aurangabad airport is 15km away from the caves. Hire a taxi to reach the site.

By road: The caves are roughly 320km, a five-hour drive from Mumbai.

Dos and Don’ts

Wear sports shoes

Carry a hat as well as an umbrella or jacket

Inform the organiser about any allergies or health issues

Do not touch or sit on any sculptures

Alert the organisers or security if you spot anyone doing so

ON September 22, 23, 24, 11.30 am onwards

MEETING POINT Hotel Kailas, NH. 211, opposite Ellora Caves, Aurangabad

CALL 9881160354

COST Rs 8,000

