Set sail in the city

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 08:06 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Bask in the views of Mumbai's glorious skyline on a yacht charter

The Arabian Sea occupies a total area of 1,491,000 square miles. Mumbai is one of India's four cities to be abutting it. And so, if you wish to take a break from breaking sweat at work, take a trip by this large water body to cool down as a travel group let's you enjoy a private sailing experience. There are also multiple slots available across morning, noon, evening and night. Carrying a Government approved photo ID is mandatory.

On December 10, 7 am onwards
Meeting Point Jetty number 5, Gateway of India, Colaba.
Call 9004675388
Cost Rs 4000 onwards

