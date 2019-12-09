Set sail in the city

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Arabian Sea occupies a total area of 1,491,000 square miles. Mumbai is one of India's four cities to be abutting it. And so, if you wish to take a break from breaking sweat at work, take a trip by this large water body to cool down as a travel group let's you enjoy a private sailing experience. There are also multiple slots available across morning, noon, evening and night. Carrying a Government approved photo ID is mandatory.

On December 10, 7 am onwards

Meeting Point Jetty number 5, Gateway of India, Colaba.

Call 9004675388

Cost Rs 4000 onwards

