Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg to produce limited series

hollywood

Seth Rogen and screenwriter Evan Goldberg will be producing Console Wars, which will be a limited series, for the small screen

Actors Seth Rogen and screenwriter Evan Goldberg will be producing Console Wars, which will be a limited series, for the small screen. Legendary Television has closed a deal to develop the Blake J. Harris novel "Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation" as a limited drama series, reports variety.com.

The books tells the behind-the-scenes story of how Sega took on the juggernaut Nintendo and revolutionised the video game industry. Jordan Vogt-Roberts will direct with Mike Rosolio to write the pilot. It was announced in 2014 that Rogen and Goldberg had signed on to write and direct a "Console Wars" movie. Rogen later commented that a documentary version would be released first before he and Goldberg began working on the film.

The limited series will now be produced in lieu of the film. This marks Rogen and Goldberg's latest TV project. Through Point Grey, they have also produced shows like AMC's Preacher and Future Man for Hulu. They are also currently prepping for Black Monday and The Boys.

