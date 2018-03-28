Seth Rogen open to renew vows with wife Lauren Miller

Actor Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller are up for renewing their wedding vows just so that they can have a big party

Actor Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller are up for renewing their wedding vows just so that they can have a big party. "Sure, I'd have another wedding," the 35-year-old comedian told Us Weekly at the Hilarity for Charity event in Los Angeles on March 24.

"Yeah, that would be fun. Anything for a party," he added. Miller, 35, added in excitement: "Renew our vows? Does that mean we can have another wedding?" The A-list couple hosted the charity event to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease.

