Setting comics in motion

The much-loved stories of Sultana Razia and Bhagat Singh from the Amar Chitra Katha stable are now YouTube videos, with original illustrations. And they aren't just for kids

Still from Sultana Razia

With the world seemingly fitting into the palm of the hand, the "digital component" is becoming intrinsically linked with every medium of information and entertainment that exists. So, the afternoon ritual of journeying into India's history and mythology through comics may be a sacred childhood memory for those reading this article, but to introduce that magic to kids transfixed on Peppa Pig videos needs a different approach.

The creative team of Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) is doing that by converting some of their iconic titles into aesthetically made videos, now available on their YouTube channel. In Rani of Jhansi, for instance, which was uploaded last week, you can hear a bit of neighing in the background when the braveheart enters the battlefield on the back of a horse. But the iconic illustrations, which have come to be associated with ACK comics, remain unchanged.



Still from Rani of Jhansi

"Apart from print, we wanted to make our stories available on the digital platform because that's where things are headed. The urban child is consuming content online. While we have content on our app, YouTube is the most popular medium," explains executive editor Reena Puri, adding that the videos aren't meant for a younger audience alone. "With our history of 52 years, we have four generations with us. While some of our veteran artists are no more with us, the older ACK art has a lot of nostalgic value for adults."

But would the foray into the digital medium complement the comics in print? "The idea has always been to celebrate our books, and they need to be celebrated in as many forms as possible," shares group creative director Neel Paul. The point he makes is evident in the execution of the videos, which are literally shown to emerge from the physical comic. "We have kept the soundscape minimal. It is almost like a visual podcast," he says.



Bhagat Singh videos on the Amar Chitra Katha channel

So far, the channel features stories of Bhagat Singh, Sultana Razia and the Rani of Jhansi. The frequency of uploading the videos, Paul informs, is once a week, in both, Hindi and English. "We also plan to launch videos in regional languages, and have some famous personalities lend their voices to them, too."

Log on to: Amar Chitra Katha on YouTube

