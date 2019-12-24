Setting the mood right

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Started in 1971, Mood Indigo organised by IIT Bombay has grown to not only become Asia' largest college cultural festival but also one of the biggest in the world. It holds the record for bringing the most number of international artistes to a cultural festival, and is organised entirely by students. The four-day event proves to be a good platform for upcoming artistes. This year in its 49th edition, the theme of the festival is A Ballad of Ecstasy. And so, it strives to celebrate happiness in a world full of chaos, with an extensive programme.

Dance to the beat

The festival also lets you put your best foot forward with workshops on urban and contemporary dance, as well as tango with expert trainers like NrityaShakti and Kruti Gandhi. But in case you're looking for something more adventurous, there's a session on the French martial art of running away, Parkour.

We, the players

Channel your competitive spirit as you watch collegians battle it out in games like soapy football, bridge ball, a mechanical bull ride, an adult ball pit and human foosball. But if you're into the games people play, a speed dating event and singles' mixer might catch your fancy. Also, check out Foreverland's interactive virtual reality

gaming zone.

LOL with the stars

Everyone could do with a bit of humour — especially perpetually stressed out students. That's why comedians Zakir Khan and Rahul Subramanian are here to entertain. Kaamedy Inc, a comedy group formed by corporate professionals, will also be present. Another interesting session is called Into The Humorverse where Rajat Sood, Satyajit Padhye and Sumedh Shindey blend poetry and stand-up comedy.

Sing along with your favourites

Groove to the tunes of every genre from EDM stars like Bassjackers and Sander Van Doom, to award-winning Canadian band MAGIC! And for some Indian indulgence, lend a ear to Neeraj Arya's Kabir Cafe, and Bollywood's iconic musician KK. Mood Indigo and Darshan Doshi Collective have also curated a folk fusion set featuring Mame Khan and Rhythm Shaw.

ON December 26 to 29, 9 am to 10 pm

AT Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, IIT Area, Powai.

LOG ON TO moodi.org (to register and find tickets)

