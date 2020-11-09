Setting the mood right

Age is just a number. Kabir Bhattacharya has proved that with his debut EP, Mood Machine. The multi-instrumentalist has only just turned 18, but his tunes are as mature as a block of aged Parmesan cheese. The instrumental tracks are flavoured with a wide range of sounds, with elements of rock and grunge jostling for space with shades of modern jazz, with even bits of metal trying to elbow in.

That isn't surprising, because Bhattacharya tells us that even though he counts modern jazz poster boys Snarky Puppy and guitar legend Joe Satriani as his influences, his comfort zone — the daal khichdi of his musical interests — is groove metal. He also says that he worked as a one-man army of sorts for this EP, programming the drums himself, though he adds, "I wish I could have played the real thing." It doesn't matter, though, because the different sounds nonetheless stick together like little balls of iron at the end of a magnet.

The Mumbaikar tells us that he doesn't want to consider any other career than music since it's his "life". But he also feels that making plans is a futile exercise, which is just as well, because given his talent at a tender age, he has all the time in the world for his career to figure itself out.

