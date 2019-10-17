Setting the record straight on food myths with celebrity judge

On the occasion of World Food Day, MasterChef Australia's celebrated judge and celebrity chef George Calombaris shares his gastronomic wisdom to set the record straight on some of the most popular food myths around the world.

Adding oil to the water while boiling pasta

It is an absolute no-no. Instead, the trick is to add salt to the water and stir it well so it gives out the taste of seawater. Once this is done, just add the pasta to this water and there is no way that the pasta will stick if you stir it properly

Multiple myths about turning a steak while barbecuing or char-grilling or even cooking on a frying pan at home

Leave all the myths aside. Your best friend at home while cooking a steak is a timer. Bring the steak out of room temperature and time the turns. I generally go for it as one minute on one side, one minute on the other and rest it for two minutes and that’s for me – super-rare and that is the way I like it. But obviously, medium or medium-well, go maybe two minutes and two minutes and then rest. What you do on one side, you should do on the other and your time is your best friend

Another tip while cooking steak

Make sure you bring the steak out at room temperature. Don’t take it out the fridge and bang it straight in the pan. It's just not good – make sure it’s room temperature and then cook your steak

What is gluten-free?

Yes, there are people out there who have their intolerances and allergies and there are people for many valid reasons who prefer gluten-free food. But, for the rest, if gluten is being used appropriately for eg. Bread – bread should be made over three days and not within 20 minutes. That is when gluten is not allowed to do its thing over time and so, when you digest it, your body is trying really hard to work the gluten down There is nothing wrong with gluten. Everything, I say, should be in moderation. Wholefood is always the best way. Processed food and fruits that are being adulterated and changed should be a no-no but you should do your research because I know it is a buzz word right now – 'gluten-free' but gluten is good as long as it is done correctly.

Washing fruits and vegetables

There are certain fruits and vegetables that should not be washed eg. Mushrooms. As soon as you wash the mushrooms, they are like sponges and they soak up all the water The best way to clean mushrooms is to use a wet cloth and wipe them individually or a little brush to brush the insides so you can make sure they are clean and have no sand or soil on the inside. So think about it the next time when you put it in a bowl of water because you end losing all the flavour by jamming all the water into it.

