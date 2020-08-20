Setting the stage for Abhishek Bachchan!

The makers of The Big Bull released a new poster featuring Ileana D'Cruz on Tuesday, sparking buzz that the team is ready to resume work on the financial crime drama. The unit has been waiting for leading man Abhishek Bachchan to be fighting fit after he was discharged from Nanavati Hospital earlier this month.

Given that the actor returns to the set after recovering from COVID-19, Daanish Gandhi, DA (director's assistant)-creative at Ajay Devgn Ffilms, states that the team will be vigilant. "I'm glad that Abhishek and his family have recovered. Our first priority is to set up a safe and sanitised facility for him and the rest of the cast where we can film the remaining portions. We've chosen a minimal crew of trusted individuals who will follow all the necessary steps to ensure everyone's safety."



Daanish Gandhi

Gandhi says that the shoot permissions are being procured, and the project — inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta who orchestrated the 1992 securities scandal — is likely to roll in the coming weeks. A discussion has also ensued with producer Ajay Devgn about the possibility of completing the patchwork through a remote shoot. "If we don't adopt the remote shooting method, we will put up the crew in a hotel next to our set where they can practise self-quarantine post the shoot. For now, we are weighing both options." He adds that Devgn is taking a personal interest in the planning and implementation of safety norms.

