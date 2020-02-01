Setting the stage

Living through politically charged times can feel a lot like sitting on a never-ending Ferris Wheel. There’s adrenaline, exhaustion and uncertainty. It is this feeling and its political underpinnings that will be channeled into a play tonight through a cast of two actors at Aram Nagar’s Veda Factory.

Natak Accha Hai, Zaroor Dekhna is a piece presented by Rang Nirvan Theatre and directed by Rakesh Sharma that combines the scripted art form with improvisation. The plot revolves around two struggling artistes who run short of funds to stage a production. Then, when they manage to find an auditorium, their crew backs out after refusing to work for free. Thus, they have no lighting, set or music. But they do have an audience and must improvise. And a book written by a dejected poet comes in handy.



Rakesh Sharma

Although the Hindi play was conceptualised eight years ago by writer Puneet Sharma, it returns to the city after two years. "When I read the script, I felt like it was my responsibility to direct it," explains Sharma. Although on the surface level, the plot seems one centred on the struggles of theatre artistes, the director maintains that there will be direct political references. He adds, "The message is that we cannot afford to be spectators to whatever is going on in India. And like the actors in the play, we are capable of bringing about change by taking matters into our hands without having to rely on authority".

