Seven arrested for robbing elderly woman worth Rs 2 lakh cash

crime

A loaded revolver, one chopper, two knives, a watch, robbed from the servant, seven expensive garments along with three pairs of branded shoes and Rs 40,000 were recovered from their possession, police added

Representational picture

Seven men were arrested Wednesday for allegedly robbing an elderly woman after barging into her house with weapons in south Delhi's Sainik Farm area, police said. Five of the accused -are residents of Delhi, while two others hail from Uttar Pradesh.

They accused have been identified as Javed - 28, Lalit - 26, Pankaj - 26, Sachin - 18, Suraj - 25, Rohit - 27 and Rajpal - 28. sThe woman, a resident of Western Avenue, Sainik Farm, in her complaint said on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, four robbers allegedly barged into the house with weapons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said.

They had tied hands and legs of a guard sleeping inside the farmhouse and locked him in a room, he said. The men broke open the door of the main entrance of the house. On hearing the commotion, another servant Sunil Kumar Rai tried to prevent them from entering the house, but they somehow managed to barged into the house, the official said.

They allegedly threatened to the woman if she did not hand over the keys of her almirah, Kumar added. During the investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of nearby areas. Police team had first managed to apprehend Rohit, who provided the information to the rest of them, Kumar said.

After analysing various call detail records, police rushed to Pul Prahladpur and nabbed four of them. The seven men had hatched a plan to commit robbery during night hours and target elderly people. During the robbery, they had decamped with Rs 2 lakh in cash and some silver jewellery, the DCP said. A loaded revolver, one chopper, two knives, a watch, robbed from the servant, seven expensive garments along with three pairs of branded shoes and Rs 40,000 were recovered from their possession, police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever