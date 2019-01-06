Seven arrested for stealing phone from people's pocket

crime

During investigation, the accused revealed that they used to steal the mobile phones from people's pockets at crowded places and sell them in Jharkhand, the officer said

Seven men were arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones from people's pocket in crowded area, police said Saturday.

The accused were identified as Suno, Ramesh Kumar, Laxman Kumar (all three residents of Munger in Bihar), Vickey, Sunny, Bikram, Krishan Kumar (residents of Jharkhand), they said. A total of 151 mobile phones and Rs 1,08,000 were recovered from their possession, police said.

On Friday, the C-50 of Bhajan Pura premises was searched where the smartphones of different makes and the cash was recovered, a senior police officer said. The amount recovered was the money accrued from selling some stolen mobile phones in the Karol Bagh Market, he said.

During investigation, the accused revealed that they used to steal the mobile phones from people's pockets at crowded places and sell them in Jharkhand, the officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever