Seven Bangladesh nationals held for illegal stay

crime

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals did jobs such as driver or domestic help, police added

Representational picture

The rural police in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday claimed to have arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the country. The accused, who were staying in Bhayander area of the district, had no valid documents for entering the country, police said. Offences under the Passport Act were registered against them at Mira Road police station.

The accused were identified as Rabul Salim Shaikh, Solina Munna Khan, Ibrahim Farookh Khan, Ashia Ibrahim Khan, Reza Siraz Shaikh, Sahana Dulal Shaikh and Bilal Kamrul Shaikh. The owner of the house where they were living was also arrested for allegedly giving shelter to illegal migrants and not informing local police about tenants, which is mandatory, police said. The arrested Bangladeshi nationals did jobs such as driver or domestic help, police added.

