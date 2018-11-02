Diwali 2018: 7 cool and offbeat gifts for the festive season

diwali

We have listed seven interesting ideas on offbeat Diwali gift that you can present on to your friends and families

Diwali is just around the corner and gifts are something that you need to plan out in advance. Ditch the cliche Diwali gifts like crockeries and dry fruit boxes and opt for some offbeat and interesting ones.

We have listed seven such interesting gifting ideas you can try out this Diwali for your friends and families.





1. Wine and wine glasses: Many people have come to develop a huge taste for wine over the years. Come to think of it, wine does bring a sense of elegance - something that Diwali can be associated with. Opting for a tasty cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc or chardonnay justs add some more class to your Diwali. Pair the elegant wine with a pair of glasses for your friend.



2. Traditional snacks wrapped in pataka-themed boxes: Diwali gifts are incomplete without traditional snacks like chaklis, potato chips, moong daal and chana. Gifting these regular and traditional snacks wrapped in pataka-themed boxes could just be that cool, unexpected idea that no one would expect. Not only is it crazy but also fun.



3. Hand-painted bottle lamps: With fairy lights inserted in them, hand-painted bottle lamps can do wonders to corner in a house or even light up the room if placed in the right spot. You can customise several bottles with different designs. Or else, create a blend of designs in just one bottle. Light up Diwali for your loved one with innovative hand-painted bottle lamps. It's definitely unique!



4. Weekend getaway: The Diwali weekend just screams out for a weekend getaway. Why not make an impromptu plan and surprise your friends or family by booking a spot at a cosy hill station or farmhouse away from the city. This does keep your Diwali intimate and personal with just the people you want rather than attending an event you are not really interested in.





5. Plants and saplings: Gifting guests with plants and saplings is one of the many offbeat ideas you can think about. Wrap the plants nicely with attractive wrapping paper or simply put them in a bright paper bag.





6. Spa voucher: Even though Diwali calls for a holiday, one hardly gets the time to rest. Coming to the rescue is a great spa day! Get a spa voucher for a friend or maybe a family member(s). Probably a relaxing day at the spa, getting pampered would sort the rest of the evening for your loved one.





7. Tea lights in a mason jar: Lights in mason jars! Can there be anything cooler and ethnic as a gifting idea? What's more? It's reasonable. Artistically place the lights within the mason jar before gift-wrapping it to present to your friend or family. It just adds to the theme of Diwali - lights and beauty.

