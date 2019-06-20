Seven children feared drowned as vehicle plunges into canal in Lucknow

national

The alleged incident occurred in Nagaram and the total passengers in the vehicle were estimated to be 29

Representational Image

Lucknow: Police said on Thursday morning said that at least seven children are missing and are feared dead after the vehicle in which they were travelling in fell into a canal. The alleged incident occurred in Nagaram and the total passengers in the vehicle were estimated to be 29.

"A vehicle carrying around 29 people fell into the canal, around 22 people have been rescued so far, 7 children are still missing. Rescue operations by NDRF and local divers underway," Lucknow Range Inspector General S K Bhagat said.

After taking cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the Senior Superintendent of police, NDRF and SDRF to make all possible efforts for search and rescue of the persons who have drowned.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma revealed that all 29 people in the truck were from the same family. They were residents of Barabanki district.

"They were returning from a wedding at night when the truck fell inside the canal. The accident took place at around 3 in the morning", he said.

Also Read: Eight killed after car hits truck on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura

Further, the district magistrate said that the flow of the canal has been reduced to 1 foot and the canal has been further diverted into three small canals to bring down the volume and flow of the water.

The district magistrate Sharma said there could be several reasons behind the accident.

"There is a very less chance that the driver dozed off while driving because the incident happened after 15 minutes of their departure. Maybe there was a technical glitch. Our main focus is to rescue now," he said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Five people injured in a car accident in Sewri

(With inputs from ANI)

Top five news stories of the day

Drunken goons thrash Alt Balaji's film crew, Mumbai cops 'extort Rs 50,000'

Four drunk goons allegedly assaulted the crew of Alt Balaji's upcoming show Fixxer on Ghodbunder Road on Wednesday. The cast — Mahie Gill, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Karishma Sharma — escaped, but director of photography Santosh Thundiyil required six stitches to his head, while director Soham Shah was beaten so badly he had convulsions. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Forensic lab returns Rajesh Maru's fingers which were stuck in MRI machine

The family of Rajesh Maru, who died in a freak accident in the MRI room of Nair Hospital in January 2018, has received his fingers that were stuck in the machine for a few days and later kept at Kalina Forensic Library for almost 18 months. The 32-year-old died after being sucked into the MRI machine while he was helping an ailing relative. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Jilted lover burns girl's father's bike in Vasai

The Vasai Manikpur police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old for allegedly setting three bikes on fire. The bikes were parked near Krishna Township in Vasai East when the incident, recorded in a CCTV camera nearby, took place. The video footage shows a man, wearing a windcheater and shorts, walking into the residential complex and setting one bike, parked between two others, on fire by removing the petrol tube of the bike. He fled the spot immediately after. (Read full story)

Mumbai Rains: No need to worry, water reserve stock will last till July 31, says BMC

There will not be additional water cut in the city as reserve stock has enough water to last till July 31, civic officials have said. The assurance comes even as water level in the lakes are depleting due to the delay in monsoon arrival in the state. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Prepare to cough up Rs 10,000 fine for illegal parking from July 7

Is the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) looking at making parking an additional source of revenue or is it just aiming at decongesting roads by putting an end to the illegal parking menace? Whatever it might be, from July 7 the civic body doesn't want vehicles parked on roads. After increasing parking charges, it now plans to identify roads in a 1-km radius of public parking lots and mark them as no-parking zones. People found parking in these areas would be fined anything between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 and in case of a repeat offence, vehicles would be towed away. No-parking boards would also be put up on arterial roads. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates