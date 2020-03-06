Seven Congress members suspended from Lok Sabha

Seven Congress MPs were on Thursday named by the Chair in the Lok Sabha and suspended for the remaining budget session for "gross misconduct" in the House. BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, when the House reassembled at 3 pm, said the Congress members had behaved in a manner that had never happened before and had snatched papers from the podium during the proceedings when the House met at 2 pm. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution to suspend the members, which was adopted by the House.

"That this House having taken serious note of gross misconduct of Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Benny Behanan, Manickam Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Gurjeet Singh Aujla in utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair and having been named by Speaker, resolve that be suspended from the service of the House for the remainder of the session," Joshi said. Lekhi then adjourned the House for the day. Proceedings were adjourned four times on Thursday as Congress members demanded suspension of Rajasthan MP, Hanuman Beniwal, over his controversial remarks against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her family members.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid protests by opposition members. With protests continuing, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "This is Parliament, not a bazaar."

Delhi riots: 654 cases registered

The Delhi police said on Thursday that it has registered over 600 cases in connection with last week's riots in northeast Delhi. Out of 654 cases registered, 47 were related to the Arms Act, it said in a statement. In total, 1,820 people have been either detained or arrested so far in connection with the communal violence, the police said. The death toll in the Delhi violence has risen to 53, as per the Delhi Health Minister's office.

