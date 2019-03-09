Seven CRPF troopers injured in Srinagar road accident

national

A CRPF mobile bunker went out of the driver's control and turned turtle in Parimpora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.

Seven Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.



The injured were shifted to a hospital where a sub-inspector and a head constable were said to be in a critical condition.

