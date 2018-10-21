Seven dead after bus plunges into pond in Assam

national

Police and district administration along with locals carried out the rescue operation. More details are awaited

Representational picture

Seven people lost their lives, and 20 others were injured in Assam's Nalbari district on Saturday, after an Assam State Transport Corporation bus they were travelling in, lost control and fell into a pond.

The bus was on its way from Guwahati to Mukalmua. The injured have been admitted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. Police and district administration along with locals carried out the rescue operation. More details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever