Search

Seven dead after bus plunges into pond in Assam

Oct 21, 2018, 09:51 IST | ANI

Police and district administration along with locals carried out the rescue operation. More details are awaited

Seven dead after bus plunges into pond in Assam
Representational picture

Seven people lost their lives, and 20 others were injured in Assam's Nalbari district on Saturday, after an Assam State Transport Corporation bus they were travelling in, lost control and fell into a pond.

The bus was on its way from Guwahati to Mukalmua. The injured have been admitted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. Police and district administration along with locals carried out the rescue operation. More details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

guwahatiassamnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Seven dead, 26 injured in bus accident in Himachal

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK