Seven dead in collision after auto collided with a vehicle in Nashik

Seven people were killed after an autorickshaw collided with an unidentified vehicle near Shemli village on Malegaon-Satana road in the district early on Thursday morning, police said

Seven people were killed after an autorickshaw collided with an unidentified vehicle near Shemli village on Malegaon-Satana road in the district early this morning, police said. The deceased include six small-time vendors and driver of the autorickshaw. According to a police officer, the vendors, who sell toys and other items, were going to a local fair in Satana town, around 75 kms from Nashik, when the incident took place around 6 am.



Representational Pic

"An unidentified vehicle collided against the rickshaw, killing its seven occupants on the spot," the officer said. The six vendors had purchased their articles from Mumbai and were heading to Satana to sell those items.

"In Malegaon, they hired a rickshaw to reach Satana. The impact of the collision was so severe that the rickshaw was completely mangled," he added. The deceased were identified as auto driver Sanjay Padhade (40), Alim Sheikh Tayar (34), Ashok Devare (55), Rajeshkumar Gupta (28), Kailas Gupta (29), Mohammed Jullu (35) and Rahemtullabhai Ashami (68), police said.

The bodies have been sent to Satana rural hospital and a search has been launched to trace the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go