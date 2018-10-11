Seven dead, nine injured as nine coaches of New Farakka Express derails

national

The site of the accident, where eight coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express train derailed near Rae Bareli, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Nine coaches and the engine of the New Delhi-bound New Farakka Express derailed near Rae Bareli early on Wednesday, killing at least seven people and seriously injuring nine, the Uttar Pradesh police said.

The accident on the New Farakka Express (14003) that was on its from Malda in West Bengal to New Delhi took place in Harchandpur area of Rae Bareli district at 6.10 am, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Anand Kumar, said.

About 30-35 people received minor injuries, he said. The railways, however, maintained that five people – three men and two women – were dead and 19 injured. Ten women and six minors are among the injured, railway officials said.

Four of the seriously injured are being treated at the trauma centre of Lucknow's King George Medical University and two at the city's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, UP government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told the media. The other injured were taken to Rae Bareli, about 80 km from the state capital Lucknow, for treatment, officials said.

