Seven doctors, woman held for immoral activities at rave party

Three women who allegedly participated in the rave party were sent to Kasturiba Women Rescue Home at Narsingi

Representational picture

As many as seven doctors and a woman were Saturday arrested for allegedly indulging in immoral activities under Shameerpet police station limits, Cyberabad police said.

The doctors and the woman were apprehended in a rave party in a resort on the city outskirts on Friday night, a police press release said.

Shameerpet inspector B Naveen Reddy said cases were registered under relevant sections of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act also known as PITA, which are non-bailable. Police also found HIV testing kit among other things in their possession.

