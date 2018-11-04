Seven exciting video games to play at your houseparty

things-to-do

With the festival season upon us, Jaison Lewis suggests seven video games that can turn your houseparty from drab to fab

WWE 2K19

You don't need to be a wrestling fan to enjoy a WWE 2K19, but being one certainly helps. The game lets friends pit their skills against each other as you maim, kick and punch your opponents into submission. All the modes of WWE are available in the game, including ladder matches and battle royal, making this a lot of fun. The number of WWE players available in the game is also impressive and this includes some classic ones like Bret 'Hit Man' Hart, Andre - the Giant, Bam Bam Bigelow, The Rock, British Bulldog and a lot more. The controls are simple enough to pick up and play. More lighthearted modes keep the game fun and interesting for first timers.

Price: Rs 2,999

Platform: PC, PS4, XBOX

Max players: 4

Jackbox Party Pack 5

The mainstay of any party game compilation is back with a new set of games ready to take on new unsuspecting players and up to 10,000 spectators. The new Jackbox Party Pack 5 contains a new version of You Don't Know Jack, Split the Room, Mad Verse City, Patently Stupid and Zeeple Dome. While You Don't Know Jack is always a hot favourite, new entries Patently Stupid and Zeeple Dome are also entertaining. If you do not like any game from this year's Jack Box, remember that there are four older versions. The most compelling part of this game is that it is available on multiple platforms and it uses your phone as a controller.

Price: Rs 699

Platform: Linux, MacOS, Windows, PS4, XBOX, Apple TV, FireTV

Max players: 8 (up to 10,000 spectators)

Just dance 2019

This year's Just Dance installment features over 40 of the most popular songs, plus access to a list of over 400 songs. The game lets you play with up to six players. You can use your phone as a controller. There are plenty of songs to keep both adults and kids engaged for a long time. Don't want to buy the game? Visit Justdancenow.com and try the web version of the game. However, you can play only two songs without paying any money.

Price: Rs 3,499

Platform: PS4, XBOX

Max players: 6

Soulcalibur VI

Soulcalibur VI is a fun one-on-one fighter that rewards button-mashing with spectacular combos and shiny visuals. It is only two players at a time, but the game is as fun to watch, as it is to play. Not to mention players can also craft their own characters and pretty much make them look like anyone they like. Since button-mashing is a legitimate skill in the game, you don't need experienced players to handle the reigns. Moreover, this game gets better when there is a little tipple involved.

Price: Rs 2,499

Platform: PC, PS4, XBOX

Max players: 2

Evil Apples

Evil apples is not a game you want to play around friends, who can't stomach some crass humour. The game is similar to Cards Against Humanity. There is a question put up and you have to choose the best answer from the random selection of cards you have. You can play the game with two other friends. With more people, you can just form teams. The cards in the game range from hilarious to downright gross, but context of the right question always makes for funny answers. The game is free, but additional card sets cost money.

Platform: Android, iOS

Max players: 3

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

If you are looking for a nice arcade sports game, NBA2K Playgrounds 2 turns the complex game of basketball into a simple fun 2-versus-2 contest between friends. The explosions, power-ups and the bobble-headed players really sell the arcade experience. Though simplified, this game still favours skilled players, who can time their shots and slam dunk like a champ. Over the course of the game the teams can build up a power-up called Lottery Pick that once activated can give the team a game changing advantage that includes double points for shots, cursing your opponents and adding a thin layer of ice to your basket, so shots just slip out. It's the kind of advantages that can bring about huge arguments and that makes this a wonderful game to play with friends.

Price: Rs 2,099

Platform: PC, PS4, XBOX

Max players: 4

Reverse Charades

Reverse Charades is just like regular charades, but here, the entire team acts out the answer, while one person guesses. The object of the game is to guess as many words right as possible within the time limit. The game lets you select the number of teams, time per round and even the number of passes available to each team. The game is ideal for large and small groups of people.

Platform: Android, iOS

Max players: 4 groups

