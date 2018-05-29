Seven held for killing Kalkaji temple devotee

Four of the accused have been identified as Naveen (20), Aman Kumar Singh (20), Mohit Kumar (25) and Sanjay Maheswari (19)



Seven youth, including three juveniles, have been taken into custody for killing a devotee of Kalkaji temple in south Delhi, police said on Monday.

"Four of the accused have been identified as Naveen (20), Aman Kumar Singh (20), Mohit Kumar (25) and Sanjay Maheswari (19). They were arrested on Sunday from Govindpuri. We have recovered one Swiss knife and five motor bikes from their possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

Police said that the deceased, identified as Kalu, a devotee of godess Kali, used to roam with some eunuchs in the area at night and the accused, on the intervening night of May 22/23, brutally stabbed him multiple times just because he objected to the abusive languages they used for him in fun.

"Kalu came in contact with some eunuchs as he used to wear women's outfits. On the night of crime, he was roaming in NSIC area with two eunuchs and the accused riding on bikes approached at them and used objectionable words at them.

"Kalu objected to their abusive words and flirtation which made them angry and they attacked him. While the two eunuchs fled from the spot, the accused jumped on Kalu and dragged him to an isolated area in the NSIC forest area, stabbed him multiple times and fled," said Biswal. He said Kalu, who died of excessive bleeding, bore seven stab wounds on his body including four which had pierced deep inside in his stomach and chest and one of them punctured his heart.

"It was a blind case of murder for us as we had not found any clue. Even the two eunuchs were untraceable. However, we concentrated on a group of miscreants and used manual surveillance and local informers. Finally, we got a tip-off about group of youths in Govindpuri locality involved in pretty crimes," he said.

