Seven held, Rs 8 crore cash seized; BJP cries conspiracy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cried conspiracy after police seized cash worth Rs 8 crore and detained seven persons, including the party's accountant Gopi.

Speaking to ANI, Viswaprasad, DCP, Central Zone, said the Task Force and police, on the basis of credible input, intercepted a car on Monday afternoon at Himayatnagar in which two persons - Pradeep Reddy and Guda Shankar - were found in possession of Rs 2 crore.

During interrogation, the two persons revealed that the money was handed over by Nandiraju Gopi at Indian Bank, Narayanguda branch. "They also disclosed that some more money was available with Gopi. Police seized Rs 6 crore cash from Gopi and also nabbed five more persons," Viswaprasad added.

The police official said while the cash was legally withdrawn from BJP's account by Dr. Laxman, the party's state president, Election Commission guidelines state that cash seized over Rs 10 lakh should be handed over to the Income Tax Department.

So the seized cash has been handed over to IT officials," he said. However, Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao asserted that the party had not violated the Model Code of Conduct, and accused the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and other local parties of hatching a conspiracy.

"The amount seized by police is BJP's money. Our accountant Gopi was bringing that amount from the bank to the party office. Police overreacted and broke car window panes and seized Rs 2 crore. They also entered into the bank and seized the remaining amount. The money was withdrawn legally to pay dues which are pending since January. BJP has not violated any EC guidelines. Our accountant was also detained by the police. This is a conspiracy by TRS and local parties," he told ANI.

Polling in Telangana for the 17 Lok Sabha seats at stake will be held on April 11. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

