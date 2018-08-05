Seven injured as suicide car bomb rocks Afghanistan

international

The explosion took place in Khalazai area on the outskirts of the provincial capital Charikar, Xinhua news agency reported



Seven persons sustained injuries as a suicide car bomb went off near a military convoy in Afghanistan's eastern province of Parwan on Sunday, police said.

