Seven killed, four injured in accident due to heavy fog in Haryana

national

Earlier on Monday, eight people were killed when dense fog led to a pile-up on a national highway in Haryana's Jhajjar district

File pic

Seven people were killed and four injured when a vehicle rammed into two SUVs due to heavy fog on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway on Saturday, police said.

"Two cars coming from Chandigarh were hit by another vehicle. The accident took place as heavy fog limited visibility. The injured people have been hospitalised," they said. The deceased belonged to Chandigarh.

Earlier on Monday, eight people were killed when dense fog led to a pile-up on a national highway in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever