Seven killed in mass shooting in Australia

Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson confirmed the mass shooting attack



Katrina Miles (second from right) and her four children were among the seven killed

Seven people, including four children, were shot dead in a suspected mass murder-suicide near Margaret River, in south-west Western Australia yesterday. Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson confirmed the mass shooting attack and said that the bodies of four children and three adults were found near a house at Osmington town.

The deceased, Katrina Miles and her four children, aged eight to 13 were found at the crime scene. The shooter is absconding and an investigation has been launched to identify the motive of the attack.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever