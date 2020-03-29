Seven labourers trying to flee city hit by speeding truck; cops nab suspect

A speeding truck knock down seven workers who had not been allowed to enter Gujarat by the state's police. Of these, four succumbed to injuries, while the remaining three have been admitted to a hospital. All the deceased persons belonged to Rajasthan's Banswada district. Virar police has arrested the driver of the truck.

After the nationwide lockdown, many daily wage workers have been trying to leave the city or state to return home. Those caught at state borders are being asked to go back to the city they were working in.

On 3 am, Saturday, while the workers were walking in a group, a speeding truck knocked them down, near Bharol village in Virar on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The driver of the truck fled from the spot leaving truck on the road. Patrolling cops found the truck and injured persons and rushed them to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Bhat, 55, Nikhil Pandya, 32, Naresh Chandra Kalasuva, 18, and Kaluram Bhagora, 18. Mayank Kumar Bhat, 32, Kalpesh Joshi, 34, and a third person whose name was unavailable are undergoing treatment in hospital. The Virar police has arrested one person, suspected to be the driver.

