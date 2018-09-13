Seven militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir

national

Representational Image

Seven militants were killed and eight security personnel injured on Thursday in three separate gun battles in Jammu and Kashmir, with three dying close to the Line of Control (LoC), authorities said.

While three militants were killed in Kupwara district, two each were shot dead in Reasi and Sopore, military officials said.

Soldiers from the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles noticed suspicious movements along the LoC in Dat Gali area of Kupwara's Keran sector and challenged a small group trying to sneak into India, triggering a gun battle.

"Three terrorists were killed. Their bodies are lying close to the border fence and have not been recovered yet," a Defence Ministry source said. The area was still being searched.

Two militants were killed in Arampore area in Sopore town.

Police said the security forces, including Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), cordoned off the area in the morning after being tipped off about the gunmen.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants opened fire," a police officer said.

Two others were killed in Reasi district after an Army operation that began early in the day, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Major General Arvind Bhatia said.

He said the militants had recently infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan.

Eight security personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were injured in the fighting in Kakriyal village near the Mata Vaishno Devi University.

The dead were among the three militants who had opened fire on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur district from a truck before escaping on Wednesday.

The Army, police and CRPF tracked down the militants using drones, helicopters and other surveillance gadgets in the forests of Jhajar and adjoining areas.

Those injured in the Wednesday militant attack included a CRPF trooper.

Once the militants were discovered, the villagers were evacuated before the final assault on the militants was mounted.

A villager earlier told the security forces that on Wednesday night the three armed militants entered his home, changed their clothes, took away biscuits and water and left.

Traffic on the national highway between Nagrota and Jhajar Kotli was suspended on Thursday. Schools in the area were also closed.

The police on Wednesday detained the driver and helper of the truck. An AK-47 rifle and three magazines were recovered.

