Seven of family found dead at a poultry farm in Telangana

Seven members of a family, including three children, were today found dead at a poultry farm in a village here, police said on Friday

Seven members of a family, including three children, were today found dead at a poultry farm in a village here, police said today. A senior police official said the family is suspected to have consumed poison in their food last night. The family was apparently facing financial problems, he said, adding that they were inquiring into all aspects.

According to the police, the family's head, identified as Balaraju, belonged to Munigadapa village in Jagdevpur mandal of Siddipet district. He was working as farm labourer and taking care of the poultry there at Rajapet village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Rachakonda police commissionarate. "Most probably we are suspecting food poising. Prime facie, we don't find any foul play like homicide. We cannot come to a conclusion until we get the autopsy report," the police official said.

He said they have learnt that the family had financial problems in the past. "We are inquiring into all aspects," he said. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is published from a syndicated feed