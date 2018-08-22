Seven puppies died due to respiratory arrest, says police

national

Representational picture

The seven puppies found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a residential complex in Dwarka died of respiratory arrest, a police official said today, citing the initial post-mortem report.

Doctors said in the report that the puppies died "due to respiratory arrest due to hypodermic shock". The report did not rule out the possibility of a foul play in the case as hypodermic shock is caused due to injecting.

It also talked about about external lacerated injury (multiple injury marks) around abdominal region, including neck, the official said. Police said footage of all CCTV cameras installed in the complex have been analysed but none of the cameras covered the site of the incident. The site were the incident is believed to have happened is an isolated area near a community centre, the official said.

