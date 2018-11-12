Seven-year-old boy sodomised by teenager in Ghaziabad

crime

Representational picture

A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a teenager in Loni Kotwali area here, police said Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the 13-year-old boy barged into the vicitm's house when he was alone, said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Kirshna. The teenager was detained, he added.

