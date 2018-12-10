Seven-year-old girl allegedly raped by 33-year-old neighbour

crime

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in Utraula area here, the police said Monday. According to the FIR lodged by the girl's family, she was playing outside her home when 33-year-old Paras took her to a secluded place and raped her.

The victim is recuperating in a hospital and her condition is stable, the police said. The accused has been arrested and the matter is being probed, they added.

In another similar incident, a 50-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a minor girl in Goa, police said. The accused, a Goa resident who has been working abroad, left India soon after committing the offence in October, Margao Police Inspector Kapil Nayak said on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old girl was raped repeatedly between October 15 and 20 by the accused residing in her neighbourhood at Sirlim village in South Goa district, he said. The matter came to light on Tuesday when the girl informed her mother about offence following which the latter filed a police complaint, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and relevant provisions of the Goa Children's Act, Nayak said. A search was on for the accused, he added.

