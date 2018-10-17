Seven-year-old girl allegedly raped by man in the fields

crime

The man grabbed the child and took her to the fields and raped her there on Tuesday

Representational Image

A seven-year-old girl, who was returning home from her school, was allegedly raped by a man in Haryana's Rewari district, police said Wednesday.

The girl was profusely bleeding when she reached home, police said. She narrated the ordeal to her mother following which police were informed, they added.

The child was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition, police said. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, they said.

The girl's parents are said to be migrant labourers.

In another similar incident, a Class 10 student of a government school was allegedly raped by four men, including the son of her landlord, who lured her with an offer to buy her a pizza, the police said Monday. The incident took place on Friday in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri, they added.

The landlord's son offered to buy a pizza to lure the girl and took her to a room where three of his friends also joined them, said a senior police officer. They were under the influence of alcohol, he said. They allegedly forced themselves on her and threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone, he added.

