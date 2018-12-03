Seven-year-old girl sexually assaulted by unidentified man

crime

The incident came to light on Sunday when the girl was found abandoned near a house and was writhing in pain

Representational Image

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person in Sadar area here, police said Monday. The incident came to light on Sunday when the girl was found abandoned near a house and was writhing in pain, they said.

An FIR was registered following a complaint by the victim's father, police said.

No arrests have been made in this connection so far, they added.

In another similar incident, a five-year-old girl from a Dalit family died after allegedly being raped in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, police said Sunday. The incident at Karegaon village, 58 km from here, led to protests by Dalit organisations in parts of the district.

According to police, the girl and her sister went outside their home to relieve themselves Saturday afternoon. After they returned, the girl suddenly took ill. She was taken to Kamgar Hospital at Shrirampur where she was declared dead, said Sub Divisional Police Officer Somnath Waghchaure.

The doctors informed the police that the girl could have been sexually assaulted as there were small injuries to her private parts.

Police sent the body for autopsy and registered a case of rape and culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the IPC against unidentified culprits, the police officer said.

The girl's parents are daily wagers. Dalit organisations gave a call for shut-down in Shrirampur Sunday to protest the incident. Many shops and commercial establishments in the town remained closed.

