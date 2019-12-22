Seven-year-old boy asks Santa Claus for a 'very good dad' in heart-breaking viral letter

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A seven-year-old boy living in a domestic violence shelter in Texas wrote a heart-breaking letter to Santa Claus that has the internet thinking about the less-privileged this Christmas season.

The shelter, SaveHaven of Tarrant County shared a letter by the boy, Blake on their Facebook page. With the caption, "Blake is a 7-year-old boy in one of our shelters, and his mom found this letter to Santa in his backpack a few weeks ago."

In the hand-written letter, Blake wrote about how he and his mother had to leave home, because ‘dad was mad,’ and he ‘scared them’. He also wrote about one day his mother took him to a safer place where they did have to be scared anymore." He writes that the experience of staying with his father made him nervous and he had to leave everything behind. He then lists the items he wants for Christmas.

"Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch? I also want a very very very good dad. Can you do that too?" he wrote.

The letter was posted on December 18 and it has already received 563 comments and was shared over 2300 times so far. With many users posting comments asking how they could help by donating, some described how they felt related to Blake’s situation of having to leave home and how glad they felt that Blake is in a safer place.

One user writes, "Just as I was having a really bad day at work and feeling sorry for myself I see this post. Puts things in perspective. I'm actually crying for this child but I am glad he is in a safe place for Christmas. I'm praying for everyone who's in the same situation but hasn't found their safe place yet (sic)."

Another user wrote, "I once had to leave home with my kids too. But when your mom is brave enough to take you to a safe place, she will do what she can to make you happy and keep you safe. Thank you for being so amazing, brave and wonderful. Please help mommy and tell her that everything will be OK. I know, it is hard but everything will be ok. I promise."

In a later post, the shelter posted the response received from Blake’s letter. They posted a photo of boxes with items donated for Blake and other children staying there. The caption read, "All of the deliveries so far for Blake and the kiddos in our shelters. You all are INCREDIBLE!!"

The users commented for this post saying that they are elated looking at the response and how it made their Christmas memorable.

