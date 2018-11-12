Seven-year-old boy sodomised by teenager in Ghaziabad

Nov 12, 2018, 13:37 IST | PTI

The incident took place on Saturday when the 13-year-old boy barged into the vicitm's house when he was alone, said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Kirshna. The teenager was detained, he added

Seven-year-old boy sodomised by teenager in Ghaziabad
Representational picture

A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a teenager in Loni Kotwali area here, police said Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the 13-year-old boy barged into the vicitm's house when he was alone, said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Kirshna. The teenager was detained, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

ghaziabadCrime Newssexual crimenational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Child swallows safety pin hung around mother's mangalsutra in Mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK