Several airports closed for commercial services

Consequently, no commercial operation will take place in these airports. Several flights to and from these airports have either been diverted or put on hold.

Representational image

Several airports including Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar and Chandigarh have been closed for civilian operation, airport sources said on Wednesday.

According to informed sources, the airports' facilities are currently being used by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Customers are requested to check flight status before commencing their journey to the airport," Air Vistara tweeted.

#TravelUpdate. Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Customers are requested to check flight status before commencing their journey to the airport. (1/2) — Vistara (@airvistara) February 27, 2019

