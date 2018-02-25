Several bombs hit Myanmar state, one hurt

One of several bombs targeting government offices and other places in Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state exploded yesterday, injuring a police officer, authorities said



Three unexploded bombs were also seized in Sittwe. Pics/AP

In all, three bombs exploded and three unexploded devices were seized in Sittwe, the state capital. One of the explosions was in front of a high-ranking government official's residence, state police officer Aung Myat Moe said. "We are still investigating crime scenes," he said.

