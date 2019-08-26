Several cows electrocuted in Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader threatens electricity board's office

national

BJP leader seeking compensation for owners of the cattle warned the electricity board of severe protest.

Several cows electrocuted, BJP leader threatens to attack electricity board's office. Pic/ANI

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Gopal Bhargava allegedly threatened on Sunday to attack electricity board building hereafter a herd of cows got electrocuted in Sagar district's Kadta village in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP leader seeking compensation for owners of the cattle warned the electricity board of severe protest after a herd of cows got electrocuted. In a video accessed by ANI, Gopal Bhargava who is a legislator from Rehli Assembly constituency can be seen intimidating the officials over the phone for not taking the responsibility for the incident.

"It was your task to supervise it. We want you to give compensation to the owners of the cows, otherwise, we will launch a protest and pelt stones at the building of the electricity board," he said. According to the sources, the animals allegedly died while grazing in a forest area. The herd stepped on the live wire, which had snapped from the electricity board.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates