Several industry folk battle COVID-19

Veteran Japanese comic Ken Shimura, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus last week, has died at the age of 70. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was hospitalised in Tokyo on March 20 after developing a fever, and being diagnosed with severe pneumonia. Shimura tested positive on March 23.

The condition of Shimura, best known for Japanese variety show Shimura Ken no Bakatono-sama, was said to not be critical. A household name in Japan since the '70s, Shimura was the first prominent entertainment world figure in Japan to test positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo has been hospitalised in Acapulco, Mexico, with complications related to the disease. The singer had tested positive for coronavirus on March 22.

According to CNN, the singer's spokesperson said in a statement that, "He is doing well and is responding to treatment."

Singer-songwriter John Prine, who received a Grammy lifetime achievement award this year, is in critical condition with symptoms of the virus.

The 73-year-old singer's family shared the news via his Twitter account on Sunday, as per reports. "After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalised on Thursday. He was intubated Saturday evening and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical," said the statement from the Prine family.

