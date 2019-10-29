Several Mumbai-Pune train services hit due to infra work
The train running pattern between Mumbai and Pune has been severely affected with a large number of trains being cancelled.
Trains running between Mumbai and Pune will be severely affected as Central Railway (CR) has undertaken infrastructure work on the southeast ghats between Monkey Hill and Karjat on the Up line.
Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR, told Mid-Day that due to the infrastructure work, the train running pattern between Mumbai and Pune has been severely affected with a large number of trains being cancelled, diverted and short-terminated.
Trains cancelled:
- 51027 Mumbai-Pandharpur on 31.10.2019
- 51028 Pandharpur-Mumbai on 1.11.2019
- 51029 Mumbai-Bijapur up to 30.10.2019
- 51030 Bijapur-Mumbai up to 31.10.2019
- 12126 Pune-Mumbai up to 31.10.2019
- 12125 Mumbai-Pune up to 31.10.2019
- 51317 Panvel-Pune Passenger up to 31.10.2019
- 51318 Pune-Panvel Passenger up to 31.10.2019
Trains diverted via Daund-Manmad
- 11025 Bhusaval-Pune up to 31.10.2019
- 11026 Pune-Bhusaval up to 31.10.2019
Trains short originating/short terminated
- 11029 Mumbai-Kolhapur up to 31.10.2019 will short originate from Pune
- 11030 Kolhapur-Mumbai up to 31.10.2019 will short terminate at Pune
- 17317 Hubballi-LTT up to 31.10.2019 will short terminate at Pune
- 17318 LTT-Hubballi up to 1.11.2019 will short originate from Pune.
- 12702 Hyderabad-Mumbai up to 31.10.2019 will short terminate at Pune
- 12701 Mumbai-Hyderabad up to 31.10.2019 will short originate from Pune
- 18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT up to 31.10.2019 will short terminate at Pune
- 18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam up to 1.11.2019 will short originate from Pune
- 17614 Nanded-Panvel up to 31.10.2019 will short terminate at Pune
- 17613 Panvel-Nanded up to 1.11.2019 will short originate from Pune.
