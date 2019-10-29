Several Mumbai-Pune train services hit due to infra work

Trains running between Mumbai and Pune will be severely affected as Central Railway (CR) has undertaken infrastructure work on the southeast ghats between Monkey Hill and Karjat on the Up line.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR, told Mid-Day that due to the infrastructure work, the train running pattern between Mumbai and Pune has been severely affected with a large number of trains being cancelled, diverted and short-terminated.

Trains cancelled:

51027 Mumbai-Pandharpur on 31.10.2019

51028 Pandharpur-Mumbai on 1.11.2019

51029 Mumbai-Bijapur up to 30.10.2019

51030 Bijapur-Mumbai up to 31.10.2019

12126 Pune-Mumbai up to 31.10.2019

12125 Mumbai-Pune up to 31.10.2019

51317 Panvel-Pune Passenger up to 31.10.2019

51318 Pune-Panvel Passenger up to 31.10.2019

Trains diverted via Daund-Manmad

11025 Bhusaval-Pune up to 31.10.2019

11026 Pune-Bhusaval up to 31.10.2019

Trains short originating/short terminated

11029 Mumbai-Kolhapur up to 31.10.2019 will short originate from Pune

11030 Kolhapur-Mumbai up to 31.10.2019 will short terminate at Pune

17317 Hubballi-LTT up to 31.10.2019 will short terminate at Pune

17318 LTT-Hubballi up to 1.11.2019 will short originate from Pune.

12702 Hyderabad-Mumbai up to 31.10.2019 will short terminate at Pune

12701 Mumbai-Hyderabad up to 31.10.2019 will short originate from Pune

18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT up to 31.10.2019 will short terminate at Pune

18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam up to 1.11.2019 will short originate from Pune

17614 Nanded-Panvel up to 31.10.2019 will short terminate at Pune

17613 Panvel-Nanded up to 1.11.2019 will short originate from Pune.

