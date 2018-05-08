Severe hailstorm and heavy rain lash Shimla

Indian Meteorological Department had issued a warning in the regard for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and its neighbouring hill states



This photo taken on May 2, 2018 shows people walking under heavy rainfall in the northern hill town of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh state. Pic/AFP

A severe hailstorm and rain lashed Shimla city in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning in the regard for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and its neighbouring hill states.

"In last 24 hours, rain has been recorded in all parts of Himachal Pradesh. Even today some parts might receive rainfall and hailstorm. Both Shimla and Kangra received hailstorm today. No damage reported," said Manmohan Singh, State IMD Director.

A high-intensity dust storm hit New Delhi and Haryana on late Monday night.

Besides the national capital, the high-speed winds were also recorded in NCR regions including Gurgaon and Noida, prompting authorities to issue advisory.

So far, as many as 124 people have lost their lives due to high-intensity dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan with the highest casualties in UP, where about 73 persons were killed.

In Rajasthan, 35 persons were killed, while 209 were left injured. (ANI)

