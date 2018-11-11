Severe pollution in New Delhi as Diwali celebrations end

national

"The sky will be clear with fog or mist in the early part of the day, while there will be smog or haze later on," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said

A thick haze had enveloped Delhi-NCR last week. Pic/PTI

Visibility dropped to 700 metres on Saturday morning in New Delhi as pollution levels remained severe at many places in the city besides a fog envelope, the Met said.

Air quality in the city and adjoining areas continued to remain "severe" in Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Burari and Dwarka, while it was a notch below at "very poor" in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, ITO, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Lodhi colony.

