Sew much to do

It's a wrap

Kimonos never go out of style. This tutorial shows the cutting process on a piece of paper before moving on to the sewing machine — all in four minutes.

Log on to The Polkadotter on YouTube

Back with a bag

At a time when grocery shopping is the only outdoor trip you can manage, making a pretty shopping bag can be an instant mood lifter.

Log on to OnlineFabricStore.net on YouTube

Puff it up

You can't be on the Internet and not have spotted fashion influencers sporting the puffed sleeve mini dress. Watch this video to see how you can turn a men's shirt into one.

Log on to Jess Dang's channel on YouTube

