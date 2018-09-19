Sewer worker's death: PM Modi's Swachh Bharat hollow slogan, says Rahul Gandhi

national

The incident took place less than a week after the death of five workers inside a sewage pipe of DLF Capital Greens in Moti Nagar

Rahul Gandhi

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "tragic death" of sewer worker Anil in west Delhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said, "PM's Swachh Bharat is a hollow slogan when he is blind to the plight of thousands of manual scavengers".

"Anil's tragic death in the sewers of Delhi and photographs of his grieving son have made headlines worldwide," said Gandhi on Twitter.

"Our PM's 'Swachh Bharat' is a hollow slogan when he's blind to the plight of thousands of manual scavengers forced to excavate toilets and sewer lines in inhuman conditions," he added.

Anil, 20, died while cleaning a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewer pit in west Delhi's Dabri on Friday evening.

Gandhi had hit out at PM Narendra Modi and his government and said that dictatorship has become a "profession" and the attack would be remembered as an act of "political atrocity". This comment comes on the back of Congress workers were being lathicharged in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district.

"Under Narendra Modi's regime, dictatorship has turned into profession. The attack on Congress workers' fundamental rights by Raman Singh's government in Bilaspur will be remembered by citizens as an act of political atrocity," Gandhi said in a tweet attaching the video of the lathi-charge on the party workers by Chhattisgarh Police. Congress workers were lathicharged on Tuesday in Bilaspur district during a protest against state Minister Amar Agarwal.

