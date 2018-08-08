Sex change saga: Beed toddler awaits Aadhar card in order to get surgery

national

After being refused admission in school for lack of an Aadhaar card, four-year-old awaiting sex reassignment surgery must now procure the identity document for the operation

Mohammad Khan (left) with a friend outside St George Hospital on Tuesday

Four-year-old Aman Mohammad Khan's wait to become a boy has gotten longer. St George Hospital has instructed his family to get an Aadhaar card made for him bearing his new name - Aman.

mid-day had reported on August 1 how he was born in August 2013 with under-developed genitals, which doctors from Beed failed to recognise, resulting in the newborn being declared a girl and named Ayman. After living as a girl for three years in Majalgaon, a doctor finally recognised his deformation. But this revelation has also meant that Aman hasn't been able to start school, as his parents, confused about his gender, couldn't get his Aadhaar card made. Aman reportedly doesn't have any other identity documents, including birth certificate, either, which led to the school refusing him admission.

Mohammad Khan, a truck driver, said, "I visited the hospital today [Tuesday] to collect his blood reports. He's been prescribed hormone injections. The hospital has been extremely cooperative, but we have been asked to get his Aadhaar card made." And this is a worrying head-scratcher for the parents, as they don't know how to get it done in the absence of crucial documents.

When asked why there are no ID documents of Aman, the father explained, "Being a truck driver, I hardly stay at home to do the documentation work. I thought of procuring his birth certificate before admitting him to school. But later, when I tried, I didn't know which gender to choose." Money, too, has become a hurdle for the family, even though the government-run hospital is taking care of most of the treatment expenses. "I hardly have any savings. The hospital is helping us financially, but I need Rs 50,000-1 lakh just for travelling and other medical needs," he told mid-day.

