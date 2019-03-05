Sex offender wanted in 2018 gets arrested at Mumbai International Airport

crime

The Delhi police had issued a lookout notice for him in 2018 and following the notice, the airport authorities alerted the Sahar police who later detained him

Mohammad Dulare Shamim Ansari (32), a resident of Darbhanga region of Bihar wanted in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case was arrested on Sunday night while he was about to board a Qatar flight from Mumbai International Airport. The Delhi police had issued a lookout notice for him in 2018 and following the notice, the airport authorities alerted the Sahar police, who later detained him.

According to the police, Ansari is said to be an absconding accused wanted by the Sangam Vihar police station of South Delhi for an offence committed under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act.



A police officer said, “On Sunday evening, while Ansari was about to board flight number JX-243 heading to Qatar after his security check, the immigration officers intercepted a message which said a lookout notice has been issued against Ansari’s passport number S-5593764 and the concerned authorities should immediately detain and hand him over to the local police station and inform the originator.”

Acting on the message, the immigration authorities called upon the Sahar police who took him into custody and while producing him at the magistrate court at Bandra on Monday, the police requested Ansari’s custody till Tuesday so that he could be handed over to the officials of the Delhi police.

