Sex offender who posed as policeman to trap women and rape them, held

A 28-year-old man who masqueraded as a police officer in Uttar Pradesh to trap women and rape them, has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Tuesday. Accused Sandeep Kumar was in touch with some women and used to visit bars in NCR-Delhi for amusement.

"On September 6, a PCR call was received at the Paharganj police station about sexual assault by a police officer on a woman in a hotel in Paharganj area. On her statement, a case under Section 376 of the IPC was registered. Police investigation found that the identity used by the accused to book the hotel was fake," said Sanjay Bhatia, DCP, Central Delhi.

Technical surveillance was mounted and police informers activated to help identify the criminal. Hundreds of CCTV footage was scanned and call detail records analysed by technical expert. However, the accused remained out of police net as he frequently changed his mobile numbers and locations.

Even the photographs of the accused were shown at bars in order to catch him. Finally, with the cooperation of employees of a bar, the accused was apprehended. His interrogation revealed that he was a resident of Bahadurgarh in Meerut district. He was married twice and has a son from one of the women.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever